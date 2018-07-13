In Blooper, Congress Tags Priyanka Chopra Instead Of Priyanka Chaturvedi

PM Modi is lying about Soil Testing Labs too. During UPA regime there were 1141 Soil testing laboratories: @priyankachopra", the party tweeted.

All India | | Updated: July 13, 2018 07:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Blooper, Congress Tags Priyanka Chopra Instead Of Priyanka Chaturvedi

The official handle of the Congress later deleted the tweet

New Delhi: 

The Congress party made a blooper when they tagged actress Priyanka Chopra in a tweet, instead of their spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The Congress yesterday took to Twitter to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they alleged him of lying about the soil testing labs, which gives soil health report to the farmers.

"PM Modi is lying about Soil Testing Labs too. During UPA regime there were 1141 Soil testing laboratories: @priyankachopra", the party tweeted.

The official handle of the Congress later deleted the tweet.

Soil testing labs are set up to provide farmers with soil health cards, which in turn would help them decide the quality of their products they normally grow.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

CongressPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chaturvedi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................