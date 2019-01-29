In Ayodhya Request, A BJP Move 'Without Touching Dispute Site': 10 Points

The government wants the status quo removed as far as the non-disputed Ayodhya land is concerned.

NEW DELHI: The government today asked for the Supreme Court's permission to hand over land in Ayodhya near the disputed temple-mosque site to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas or the trust overseeing the Ram temple plan, in a move that is big on optics ahead of the national election due by May. The ruling BJP said the idea was to return the land to its original owners, who want to build a Ram temple. "We want to give the land back to the Janmabhoomi Nyas, they want to build a temple there; that land has to be given back to them," said union minister Prakash Javadekar.