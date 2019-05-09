In Ayodhya Case, Supreme Court To Take Up Mediation Panel Report Tomorrow

The Ayodhya dispute had been referred to a mediation panel in March.

The decades-old Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute will be taken up by the Supreme Court tomorrow as the three-member panel of mediators given eight weeks to speak to all stakeholders for a solution has filed its report.

A former Supreme Court judge, FM Ibrahim Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and a senior advocate, Sriram Panchu, were in the mediation team that was asked to carry out its task confidentially, without any media reporting by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in March.

The eight-week deadline for the talks ended on May 3. The in-camera sessions were held in Faizabad, the neighbouring town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The court had opted for mediation despite objections from petitioners including the Uttar Pradesh government.

The case was about "mind, heart and healing" and not land, the court had said.

