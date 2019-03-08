3 Mediators Including Sri Sri In Ayodhya Case, Says Top Court: 10 Points

The in-camera sessions will be held in Faizabad, the neighbouring town of Ayodhya

New Delhi: The decades-old Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute has been referred to a three-member panel of mediators who have eight weeks to speak to all stake-holders for a solution, the Supreme Court said today. A former Supreme Court judge, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and a senior advocate Sriram Panchu will be in the mediation team that will carry out its task confidentially, without any media reporting, said a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The in-camera sessions will be held in Faizabad, the neighbouring town of Ayodhya. The court opted for mediation despite objections from petitioners including the Uttar Pradesh government. The case was about "mind, heart and healing" and not land, the court had said earlier this week.