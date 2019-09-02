In A First, Biju Janata Dal To Seek Aadhaar Number From New Members

Aadhaar numbers are likely to be linked with the information new members will provide to the party (File)

In what could be the first-of-its-kind step by a political party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will ask its new members to provide their Aadhaar number.

The party's proposed move was confirmed by BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra who was speaking to reporters after the party's executive body meeting in Bhubaneswar.

On being asked if the party would seek Aadhaar number for membership, Mr Mishra said: "Election ID card, Aadhaar linking, all will be there and all active members will have photographs."

Aadhaar numbers are likely to be linked with the information new members will provide to the party.

The use of Aadhaar data has been a contentious subject with activists raising concerns over privacy.

The BJD's membership drive will start on Monday to strengthen the party's base ahead of the civic body polls in Odisha.

"The party has set a target to enrol 50 lakh members during the drive. Last time around 47 lakh people were enrolled as party members and we hope to add 50 per cent more this time," Mr Mishra told the media.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has formed a state-level committee to monitor and coordinate the membership drive.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.