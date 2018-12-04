'War Not A Solution To Kashmir Issue,' Says Imran Khan

Imran Khan earlier referred to Kashmir issue during Kartarpur inauguration event. (File)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said war is not a solution to the Kashmir issue, which can be resolved through talks.

In an interview to a group of television journalists in Islamabad, Mr Khan said unless there was a dialogue, various options on resolution of Kashmir cannot be discussed.

When asked about the formula to resolve the Kashmir issue, Mr Khan said there were two or three solutions, which have been in discussions.

He, however, refused to share more details, saying it was "too early to talk about them".

Mr Khan claimed he was informed by late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former foreign minister Natwar Singh during a conference that Kashmir would have been resolved if the BJP had not lost the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

"It shows that there is a solution of Kashmir and both countries were close to resolve it," the Pakistani prime minister insisted.

Ruling out the possibility of any war with India, he said two nuclear armed countries would not fight because "there are always unintended consequences".

Asserting that Pakistan was serious to develop peaceful ties with all its neighbours, Mr Khan claimed India was not ready to hold talks with the country due to the upcoming general elections.

Replying to a query on his views on the military's role in shaping of foreign policy in every country, including the US, he said, "Advice from the establishment is taken in those issues where security situation is involved."

Mr Khan said the Pakistan Army and his government "are on the same page" and his decisions are "backed" by the military