"Immense Loss For The Nation": India Mourns Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions, AIIMS said.

The nation is mourning the loss of Mr Singh who served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and played a key role in bringing transformative economic reforms in India as Finance Minister in PV Narasimha Rao's government. During his tenure, the historic Civil Nuclear Deal was signed with the US in 2008, marking a civil nuclear partnership with the US and access to critical technologies in strategic areas.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu said, "Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of one of India's "most distinguished leaders". The Prime Minister posted a thread on X, and wrote, Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years."

"His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief."

Union Home Minister JP Nadda said, "The passing of Former Prime Minister and Economist Shri Manmohan Singh ji is an immense loss for the nation."

"His leadership earned admiration and respect across party lines. Shri Manmohan Singh ji's legacy will continue to inspire generations in their pursuit of nation-building," he added.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he "lost a mentor and guide". "His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation," Mr Gandhi said.

Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation.



My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who served as Railways Minister in ex-PM Manmohan Singh's cabinet, said, "Profoundly stunned and saddened by the sudden demise of our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji. I had worked with him and saw him from very close quarters in the Union Cabinet. His erudition and wisdom were unquestionable, and the depth of the financial reforms ushered in by him in the country are widely acknowledged.

The country will miss his stewardship and I shall miss his affection. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and followers," she added.

Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, who was part of the Manmohan Singh-led cabinet said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. His contributions to the nation and his dedication to public service will always be remembered."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents."

Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did.



Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Hooda, said, "I am saddened by the news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a great economist of the world, a pioneer of economic reforms in India and one who, through his work, took the country forward on the path of progress and gave it a distinct identity across the world."

"His departure has caused an irreparable loss to the political world, which will be extremely difficult to compensate in the near future."

Former Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, Kalraj Mishra, said, "I pay my humble tribute to the demise of former Prime Minister of India Shri Manmohan Singh ji. I pray to God to give him a place in his feet and provide strength to the grief-stricken family in this hour of grief."

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, said, "The news of the demise of former Prime Minister of the country Dr. Manmohan Singh tonight is extremely sad. He had a special contribution in improving India's economy. He was a noble person."

My deepest condolences to his family and all his loved ones."