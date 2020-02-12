'Kim Jong Un Would Be Proud...': Iltija Mufti On Envoys' Kashmir Visit

Iltija Mufti also questioned how the Afghan envoy was able to access Twitter.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Wednesday said the visit to 25 foreign envoys was "orchestrated diplomacy that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be proud of."

"How lovely! Kim Jong Un would be proud of such orchestrated diplomacy. The only thing missing is presence of 3 former J&K ex CMs in this 'curated shikara'. I'm sure they'd have lots to share," Iltija Mufti tweeted from her mother's account.

A batch of 25 foreign envoys arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as part of a government-facilitated trip to survey the ground situation in the region, six months after the Centre ended the state's special status.

The envoys arrived at the Srinagar airport around 11 am but could not go ahead with their scheduled visit to Baramulla in north Kashmir due to bad weather, officials said.

The foreign dignitaries instead went for a Shikara (boat) ride in the famous Dal Lake.

Iltija Mufti also questioned how the Afghan envoy was able to access Twitter as the social media sites were banned in Kashmir.

"Your excellency please do enlighten us Kashmiris about which VPN you are using to tweet? We will also download and tweet freely," she said.

Iltija Mufti said she hoped that the envoys would question authorities about the internet shutdown and detention of political leaders under the Public Safety Act.

"Hope you & @EU_in_India question GOI about Internet ban since 5th August & economic losses suffered. GOI muzzling local media in Kashmir release of detainees inc 3 ex CMs slapped with draconian PSA troop deployment to create fear amongst people. Normalcy's an illusion," she added.