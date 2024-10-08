Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Concedes Defeat, Party May End Up With Just 5 Seats

Iltija Mufti is contesting the elections from Srigufwara - Bijbehara.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti conceded defeat in the assembly elections today, as her party - People's Democratic Party (PDP) led by her mother - is headed towards one of its worst performances.

In an online post, Iltija Mufti said she accepted the people's verdict and thanked her party's workers for campaigning for her.

"I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign," said Ms Mufti as votes are still being counted for the first assembly polls in 10 years in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 37-year-old PDF leader is contesting the elections from Srigufwara - Bijbehara.

The PDP is likely to win five assembly seats, down from 28 in 2014 assembly polls, suggest the latest trends. The Congress-National Conference alliance is ahead in over 50 seats, past the halfway mark, while the BJP is leading in 26 seats.

The PDP formed the government in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 in an alliance with the BJP. But the BJP withdrew its support from the alliance in 2018 after Mehbooba Mufti took over as PDP chief following the death of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed.

Elections to 90 constituencies in the Union territory, which is having its first election since the repeal of its special status, were held in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1.