Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Tests, Abortions Racket Busted In Karnataka

A joint operation by the Karnataka Health Department and police has busted an illegal female sex determination and foeticide racket in Hanuganahalli, near Bannur in Mysuru.

Acting on specific intelligence, officials led by Health Department Deputy Director Vivek, Mandya District Health Officer (DHO) Mohan, and Mysuru DHO Dr PC Kumaraswamy raided a luxurious house where the illicit activities were allegedly being carried out.

According to officials, the gang targeted women from rural areas, charging between 25,000 and 30,000 for illegal scans to determine the sex of the foetus. If identified as female, abortions were being performed. The team seized several machines, medical equipment, and medicines used for the procedure.

Two pregnant women were reportedly present for scanning during the raid. A nurse from SK Hospital in Bannur has been arrested, and cases have been registered against five persons involved in the operation.

Speaking to the media, DHO Dr Kumaraswamy said, "This operation was conducted to curb the menace of female foeticide. The Health Department, in coordination with Mandya and Mysuru teams, is determined to eliminate such anti-social practices. The police are investigating, and full details will be revealed after the inquiry."



