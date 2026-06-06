IIT Madras Team Takes India's Solar Car Dream To South Africa

A sleek, futuristic vehicle sits inside a workshop at IIT Madras. At first glance, it looks more like something from a science fiction film than a racecar. Yet in a few months, this solar-powered machine will carry India's hopes into one of the world's toughest renewable-energy competitions.

For the first time, an Indian team will compete in the prestigious Sasol Solar Challenge in South Africa. Team Agnirath, a group of engineering students from IIT Madras, is preparing to take on competitors from across the world in an eight-day, 2,300-kilometre endurance race from Johannesburg to Cape Town between September 10 and 17.

But this is no ordinary motorsport event.

Unlike Formula One or conventional racing championships, where outright speed determines the winner, the Sasol Solar Challenge is a test of engineering intelligence, energy management and endurance. Cars are allowed to run only between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. The winner is not the team that crosses a finish line first, but the one that covers the greatest distance over eight days.

"This is an endurance-based race, not a normal speed-based race," explains Pranav Adhityaa D, Team Director of Agnirath. "Whatever the maximum distance covered in the stipulated eight days, that team is the winner."

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Success depends on a delicate balance. Teams must constantly decide when to accelerate, when to conserve power and how best to harvest energy from the sun. Every ray of sunlight counts.

The challenge is also an experiment in the future of transportation.

While electric vehicles are widely regarded as a cleaner alternative to petrol and diesel cars, they still depend on charging infrastructure and electricity grids. Solar vehicles attempt to overcome that limitation by generating electricity directly from sunlight while on the move.

"Through solar power, we are making sure that the car is an independent energy source by itself," says Siddhartha Katdare, Team Manager. "Because of this technology, we will be able to make sure that there is more green transport and less energy is being used by government agencies."

In simple terms, the vehicle carries its own miniature power station. Solar panels mounted on the car continuously convert sunlight into electricity, reducing dependence on external charging.

The team's journey to South Africa has been shaped by lessons from failure as much as success. During their previous participation in Australia's World Solar Challenge, the car consumed energy faster than it could generate from the sun, forcing repeated stops and costing valuable time.

Rather than accept defeat, the students returned to the drawing board.

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Over the past year, they redesigned key systems, improving the efficiency of the solar panels, optimising the battery pack and refining the vehicle's overall energy management. The result is a machine capable of achieving what the team describes as an "energy-neutral" state.

"We consume and produce the same amount of power at around 65 kilometres per hour," says Siddhartha. "Ideally, in a real-world situation, we would be able to run forever at that speed."

For Team Agnirath, the race is about much more than winning a trophy. It is an opportunity to showcase Indian engineering on a global stage and demonstrate how solar technology could reshape mobility in a world increasingly focused on sustainability.

As their solar racer prepares for the long road from Johannesburg to Cape Town, the students are chasing more than kilometres. They are racing toward a future where vehicles may one day run not on fuel, or even electricity from the grid, but directly on the power of the sun.

(With inputs from Swarnamathi A)