At IIT Madras, 11 More Test Positive, 182 Covid Cases So Far

Covid In IIT Madras: IIT Madras has not been closed as of now.

With a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, 11 more infections were reported today taking the total number of infected people up to 182, informed Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, Dr J Radhakrishnan on Friday.

"At least 11 more positive cases were reported today. Total positive cases 182 now," the health secretary said.

On Thursday, the IIT Madras registered 171 COVID infections on the campus.

The health secretary informed that IIT Madras has not been closed as of now, however, the government along with campus authorities are trying their best to ensure that the COVID cluster does not spread to the other places from the university.

Meanwhile, the IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any COVID-19-related symptoms and advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all COVID-19 safety protocols.