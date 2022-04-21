12 Test Positive For COVID-19 At IIT Madras

Twelve people have tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT Madras, officials said on Thursday, amid a spike in coronavirus infections in some parts of the country.

Tamil Nadu had reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, prompting the state's Health Secretary to urge people to wear masks and take coronavirus precautions seriously.

With 2,380 new coronavirus infections, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,49,974 on Thursday, while the active cases increased to 13,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of deaths climbed to 5,22,062 with 56 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 1,093 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.53 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.43 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease grew to 4,25,14,479, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.07 crore.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.