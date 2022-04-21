Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs Over 2,000 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: 1,547 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

India on Wednesday recorded at least 2,067 new Covid cases - a 65 per cent jump from yesterday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's active caseload stood at 12,340.

The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours reached 40. These included 32 backlog deaths added by Kerala.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.49 per cent today. The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.38 per cent.

1,547 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries jumped to 4,25,13,248 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. The recovery rate currently is at 98.76 per cent. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered across the country reached 186.90 crore.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

