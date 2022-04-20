Delhi Schools Won't Shut, Masks To Be A Must: Sources As Covid Cases Rise

Delhi residents may soon be fined for not wearing masks in public as authorities have been planning to being back the penalty amid a rise in Covid cases in and around the national capital, sources said today.

The decision, sources said, was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is overseeing the city's fight against the pandemic. A fine of Rs 500 may be imposed for not wearing masks, the sources added.

Schools would remain open for now and guidelines to prevent the spread of infection on campuses would be issued after discussion with experts, the sources said.

The meeting, they said, also discussed whether testing needs to be ramped up. The pace of vaccination is likely to be stepped up in the national capital, the sources said.

Covid cases in the national capital have been on the rise over the past few days. According to the bulletin issued yesterday, the daily case count rose by 26 per cent to 632 as compared to the previous day.

The positivity rate, however, fell from 7.72 per cent on Monday to 4.42 per cent yesterday.

Doctors have said Covid cases are expected to surge in the coming days.

The order by Delhi authorities came days after the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh made it compulsory for people to wear mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in cases.

About three weeks ago, amid a slide in cases, the DDMA had issued an order removing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public. The DDMA, however, did not say masks are no longer mandatory and advised people to continue using them in crowded places.