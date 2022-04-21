As Covid Numbers Rise, Delhi Government Announces Free Booster Doses

The precautionary vaccine dose for Covid will be available free for the 18-59 age group in all hospitals run by the Delhi government. The Arvind Kejriwal government's order -- expected for a while -- came this evening, as the national capital witnesses an uptick in Covid cases.

Delhi has recorded 1009 cases of Covid on Wednesday – up from around 100 less than a week ago. The government has already reversed its order removing the fine on masks. Masks have been made mandatory and the Rs 500 fine was re-imposed by an order on Wednesday.

This was the maximum number of cases recorded in the city since February 10, when 1,104 infections were reported.

On Friday, the Delhi government had said precautionary doses will soon be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals.

Currently, both Covishield and Covaxin doses cost Rs 225, and private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per shot as service fee over and above.

The Centre rolled out precautionary dose of Covid vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres on Sunday. Those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for it.