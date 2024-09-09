IIT Guwahati Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Protest Erupts

A 21-year-old student from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G), was found dead in his hostel room, said police, making it the fourth student death at the prestigious institute this year.

The death has sparked protests by students, who are questioning the effectiveness of the institute's mental health and welfare support systems.

The body of the male student, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a postmortem examination.

"IITG is deeply saddened to report the loss of a student from our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," an institute spokesperson said.

"We encourage our student community to reach out to our support networks. IITG reaffirms its commitment to fostering a supportive and safe environment for all students," the spokesperson added.

Investigation in the matter is underway, a police officer said.

"IITG remains dedicated to prioritising the mental health and well-being of our student community during these challenging times," the spokesperson further added.

On August 9, a 24-year-old MTech student was also found dead in her hostel room.