IIT Baba Alleges He Was Beaten Up During TV News Debate In Noida

He complained to police that some saffron-clad people came into the newsroom and allegedly misbehaved with him and beat him with sticks.

Read Time: 1 min
IIT Baba Alleges He Was Beaten Up During TV News Debate In Noida
'IIT Baba' alias Abhay Singh, claimed that he was assaulted in a debate at a Noida based News channel.
Noida:

'IIT Baba' alias Abhay Singh, who became popular in the Maha Kumbh, alleged that he was assaulted at a news debate programme of a private channel in Noida on Friday.

He complained to police that some saffron-clad people came into the newsroom and allegedly misbehaved with him and beat him with sticks.

'IIT Baba' sat outside the police outpost in Sector 126. However, later he withdrew the protest when police convinced him.

Bhupendra Singh, SHO at Sector 126 police station, said he was convinced and did not lodge the complaint further.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

