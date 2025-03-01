IIT Baba Alleges He Was Beaten Up During TV News Debate In Noida

'IIT Baba' alias Abhay Singh, who became popular in the Maha Kumbh, alleged that he was assaulted at a news debate programme of a private channel in Noida on Friday.

डिबेट के दौरान IIT बाबा के साथ मारपीट का आरोप. नोएडा स्थित निजी न्यूज़ चैनल में डिबेट के लिए आए थे IIT बाबा. मारपीट का आरोप लगाकर बाबा पुलिस चौकी के सामने बैठे. पुलिस कर्मियों ने किसी तरह IIT बाबा को समझा बुझा के वापस भेजा. थाना सेक्टर 126 इलाके का मामला.



VIDEO CREDIT: Abhey… pic.twitter.com/4btnGxstk0 — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) February 28, 2025

He complained to police that some saffron-clad people came into the newsroom and allegedly misbehaved with him and beat him with sticks.

'IIT Baba' sat outside the police outpost in Sector 126. However, later he withdrew the protest when police convinced him.

Bhupendra Singh, SHO at Sector 126 police station, said he was convinced and did not lodge the complaint further.

