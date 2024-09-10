'If Women Are Given Freedom, They Can Help Everyone Grow': RSS Chief

"Religion grows through conduct and not by preaching," said the RSS chief (File)

RSS Sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that if women are given freedom they can help everyone grow, as they work for the good of the society.

"Works that men can do, women cannot do and women can do things that men cannot do. If women are given freedom, they can help everyone grow. A woman works for the good of all," said Mohan Bhagwat during his address after unveiling the painting of the second Sarsanghchalak Golwarkar Guruji at Dharampeth Women's Bank in Nagpur.

He said that earlier people used to say agriculture is our religion. "Religion is not a kitchen but it is the work of society. Religion means doing the work of society. Religion grows through conduct and not by preaching," said the RSS chief.

Referring to the Dharampeth Women's Bank, Mr Bhagwat said that the organisation has grown in three decades because 'matrushakti' (maternal power) played a crucial role.

"Dattopant Thengadi used to stay at Golwalkar Guruji's house when he was a student. When I was doing second-year training in RSS, at that time Golwalkar Guruji's teaching was focused on intellectual development. Some people do education as an industry but education means giving knowledge," he said.

He added that RSS works as it does not want to gain anything, adding, that the RSS wants to create an effective group and to organise the society.

"The rules should be followed. Sarsanghchalak has no statutory authority but no one lets his word down. The office of the Sangh is till the Sarsanghchalak," said Mr Bhagwat.



