'If There's Malpractice, Action Will Follow': BJP Chief Nitin Nabin On I-PAC Raids

BJP chief Nitin Nabin defended the January raids on I-PAC, Trinamool's political strategist, suggesting that the firm was involved in "malpractice" .

The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the offices of Indian Political Action Committee, or I-PAC, as part of a money laundering investigation in January.

The Trinamool has accused the BJP-led Central government of "using agencies" against the party.

I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on April 13, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the alleged coal pilferage case.

"I believe that action will be taken against anyone found to be involved in any such nexus - whether within the government system or the business sector," Nabin told NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal when questioned about the timing of the raids.

The BJP chief hinted that the firm was doing more than political work for the Trinamool.

"Was it merely formulating a strategy while sitting here," asked Nabin, the youngest party chief in BJP's history.

What was it doing? NDTV asked Nabin.

"That will come out at the right time. ED reports are coming in," he shot back.

What reports are there? NDTV pressed him further.

"How can I comment on that report? That is something for the ED to say," he said.

"If the agency was indeed conducting business and if raids were subsequently conducted at its premises then, had it merely been formulating a strategy, that would have been an entirely different matter. However, if the agency is found to be operating in conjunction with government documents, then action will inevitably be taken," he said.

I-PAC has been closely associated with the Trinamool since the 2021 assembly elections, when it played a key role in crafting the party's electoral strategy. Since then, it has remained an integral part of the party's campaign ecosystem.

When told that raids on I-PAC were akin to attack on Trinamool, the BJP chief said,"If you are observed engaging in malpractice, you will face repercussions when the time comes, whether that happens tomorrow or today."

