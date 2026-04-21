Trinamool, DMK Recalibrate Poll Campaign Strategy As I-PAC Comes Under Scanner

Amid the political heat surrounding I-PAC, both the TMC and the DMK are moving to insulate their campaigns from any disruption. The consultancy, once central to high-stakes electoral strategy, is now under scrutiny, prompting a cautious but decisive shift towards in-house systems.

The emphasis across both parties is on continuity, with leaders making it clear that the campaign will not lose momentum in its final stretch.

In West Bengal, the TMC's reliance on I-PAC has been steadily recalibrated since the 2021 Assembly elections led by Prashant Kishor, when the firm had near-complete control over messaging and campaign architecture. Since then, under Abhishek Banerjee, the party has built parallel internal teams that now handle data, booth management and voter outreach. "We haven't pushed the panic button yet. It's the last 10 days of the campaign. We will not let this impact our campaign," a TMC source said.

Another source added that calling I-PAC the party's lifeline was "an exaggeration," noting that there is a dent, but alternative systems are now operational.

TMC sources said many IPAC professionals working with them continued doing so, with most choosing to work from home or remote locations where they are monitoring the campaign.

At the centre of I-PAC's recent work has been a core leadership group including Vinesh Chandel, Prateek Jain and Rishiraj Singh. Chandel faced arrest while others are facing summons by ED. Among them, Prateek Jain is the most pivotal figure in the TMC's campaign ecosystem. Known internally for his sharp data instincts and granular understanding of voter sentiment, Jain has been deeply involved in shaping strategy around Abhishek Banerjee's rise.

He played a key role in designing outreach efforts like the Nabo Jowar campaign, built around a statewide yatra that positioned Banerjee as a leader with grassroots connect. Jain was also central to strategy for the 2023 panchayat polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the TMC improved its tally, reinforcing his influence within the party's war room.

"In 2024, TMC did much better than BJP because it understood that the panchayat poll violence of 2018 had led to BJP winning 18 seats in 2019. Prateek played a crucial role in restricting the party's strategy."

TMC supreme Mamata Banerjee has spoken in favour of IPAC and Prateek Jain not only recently when raids struck them but even years ago when Prashant Kishor had a fallout with the party.

Rishiraj Singh, meanwhile, has been critical on the DMK front, acting as a key interface between I-PAC and the party leadership. Sources say he had direct access to decision-makers, specifically the CM and was closely involved in aligning campaign strategy in Tamil Nadu, ensuring coordination between the consultancy's inputs and the DMK's internal machinery.

His role became particularly important in integrating data-driven insights with on-ground political messaging and monitoring the impact of campaigns using metrics. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK has also been working with Robbin Sharma of Showtime Consulting, who has previously handled campaigns for leaders like Eknath Shinde and Chandrababu Naidu.

The political messaging in West Bengal around the crackdown has been equally pointed. "Plus most of the young people who work here are Bengalis... this will only backfire for the BJP," a party source said. Senior leader Derek O'Brien also underlined that the party remains mindful of the young professionals associated with I-PAC and would not allow anything to jeopardise their careers.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK has adopted a similar hedge. While I-PAC continues to be involved, the party's internal unit, often referred to as PEN and overseen by Chief Minister MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan, has taken on a larger role in recent months. "I-PAC and PEN worked very closely on campaign related work," a DMK source said, describing a collaborative setup rather than dependence.

For now, both parties are walking a careful line. Campaign activity on the ground remains steady, even as engagement with I-PAC's top leadership appears to have thinned since the raids. The strategy is clear: minimise risk, maximise internal capacity, and keep the electoral engine running. The optics may suggest turbulence, but on the ground, it is business as usual.