Will Contest Only From Mathura, Says Hema Malini

If there is any proposal to contest from any other seat, it will not be accepted, Hema Malini said.

BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday said if she has to contest the next election, she will contest it from Mathura and no other place.

"I will contest the next election from Mathura only. If there is any proposal to contest from any other seat, it will not be accepted," Ms Malini, who was interacting with media on the achievements of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of nine years, said.

When asked about her plans on contesting elections for a third time, the actress, popularly known as 'Dream Girl', said, "If the party wants me to contest, then what can be my problem." Elaborating on her decision, she said she has immense love for Lord Krishna and his devotees, and that she wants to serve them.

The leader exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will come back to power a third time on the back of work done by his government in the last nine years.

Hema Malini won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 on BJP ticket. Before that, she was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)