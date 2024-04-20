'If I Am A Bacha, Who Are You Chandrababu (Naidu)?' Jagan Reddy

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday took potshots at his arch rival N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that it was "losing villains" who call all heroes 'kids'.

The YSRCP chief made these remarks at a public meeting in Anakapalli town, located in the eponymous district during his 'Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) election campaign bus tour.

"If I am a 'bacha', who are you Chandrababu? You have lost badly in the previous elections by securing only 23 seats (Assembly). If I am a child, I should ask why couldn't you do any development for the state or its people when you were chief minister for three terms," said Mr Reddy.

Meanwhile, the CM noted that the opposition parties are getting scared after seeing many people turning up to his election canvassing meetings and alleged that they are instigating people to hit him with stones.

Further, Mr Reddy observed that he is alone while his opposition alliance of NDA partners, BJP, TDP and Janasena, along with Congress are "supported by select regional media houses".

Recounting several welfare measures of the YSRCP government, Mr Reddy asserted that his government has deposited Rs 2.7 lakh crore into the accounts of women beneficiaries.

On the 19th day of his bus tour, Mr Reddy traversed through Nakkapalli, Pulaparthi, Yalamanchili, Chintapalem, Kasimkota, Anakapalli and other villages. He concluded the day and reached his night halt point at Chinnayapalem.

Mr Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

