If Elected, DMK Will Dedicate First 100 Days To Solve People's Issues: MK Stalin

DMK would dedicate first 100 days of its government to solve people's issues if elected: MK Stalin (File)

The DMK would dedicate first 100 days of its government to solve on a war-footing issues concerning the people if it was voted to power in the coming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, party chief MK Stalin assured on Monday.

Mr Stalin also said he will embark on a 30-day "Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin" tour, where he will visit all 234 assembly constituencies in the state from January 29 onwards.

"Solving your issues will be my first job. The first 100 days of my government will be dedicated to solving your problems on a war-footing," Mr Stalin, who is keen to lead the DMK back to power after two straight losses since 2011, told reporters in Chennai.

This was his "promise", Mr Stalin, who recently ended his first phase of pre-poll state-wide tour addressing people's grama sabha meetings in villages, said.

During his visit to the assembly constituencies, the DMK chief will receive petitions from people on local issues and an acknowledgement will be given to them so that a follow up action would be ensured, said the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, set to go for polls in April-May.

Those who cannot attend such meetings may share their grievances online through a dedicated website, a mobile app or a phone line, he said.

If voted to power, a separate department under him will be created to process petitions at a district-wise level and ensure all issues are addressed, Mr Stalin said.

Lashing out at the ruling AIADMK, his party's arch rival, Mr Stalin said during its ten year rule starting 2011, Tamil Nadu "has slipped to abysmal depths in all sectors", including investment and employment generation, while the state's debt burden stood at Rs five lakh crore.

There were no new schemes even in the assembly segments of the chief minister, his deputy and the other Ministers, he alleged.

To a question, he said alliance related talks were on and said any announcement on it will be made after the poll dates were announced.

DMK had led the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the other constituents being the Congress and Left among others.