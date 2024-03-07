Rajnath Singh's "Karara Jawab" Warning On Border Row With China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was speaking at the first NDTV Defence Summit.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday underlined India's readiness for war in the face of multiple challenges along the country's border. Speaking at NDTV's maiden Defence Summit, Mr Singh said, "We have to be ready for war at all times... even in peacetime. We have to be ready."

"Whether from land, air, or sea... if anyone attacks India our forces will respond strongly. We have never occupied anyone's land but, if anyone attacks us, we are in position to give a befitting reply."

Mr Singh's comments have been seen as a not-so-veiled reference to continuing tension with China in Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as the northeast. Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in military stand-off for nearly four years - following confrontations at friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Multiple rounds of high-level talks between the two militaries and diplomatic services have been held since, leading to disengagement from several areas. Tension, however, continues to remain.

Last week External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at a think-tank event in Delhi, called on Beijing to adhere to border management pacts to ensure peace between the nations.

Rajnath Singh's assertive comments to NDTV echoed those made in January, when he said the world had witnessed India's rise as a "key global economic and strategic power". Mr Singh acknowledged the India-China relationship "is currently under strain", but insisted Delhi wants good ties with all.

Then the Defence Minister referred to "the courage shown by our soldiers during the stand-off with Chinese troops in Galwan (in eastern Ladakh)", and said, "We are no more a weak country."

"Ab aisa nhi hai ki Bharat ko ankh dikha ke jo chahe so nikal jaye (No longer can anyone show us a red eye and get away with it)," Rajnath Singh had said.

Meanwhile, at the NDTV Defence Summit, Mr Singh also spoke about the government's focus on an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', or a 'self-reliant India', when considering the defence sector.

"In 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power, we put defence sector as our main priority. 'Atmanirbharta', or 'self-reliance', was encouraged... we introduced many make-in-India initiatives and our focus was on military modernisation," he explained.

"I am not saying previous governments did not put emphasis on defence sector. But we brought 'atmanirbharta' in the defence sector," he stressed.

