Identify 'Infiltration Of Foreigners' In Country, Says Jayant Sinha

Jayant Sinha said the NRC brought to the fore the stark facts of infiltration in Assam (File)

Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Saturday said the draft NRC has brought out the "stark facts" of infiltration in Assam. He made a strong case for a similar exercise in the country, including Jharkhand, to identify "infiltration of foreigners".

His remarks came in the backdrop of the exclusion of names of over 40 lakh people in the northeastern state in the final draft of the National Register for Citizens (NRC), published on July 30.

The union minister of state for civil aviation said, "Along with Assam, it is necessary to identify videshi ghuspeth (infiltration of foreigners) in Jharkhand and the whole country."

"The data prepared by way of NRC has brought to the fore the stark facts of infiltration in Assam," he told reporters at a press conference here.

Mr Sinha, a BJP lawmaker from Hazaribagh, also said that a large number of workers of the BJP's youth wing from Jharkhand would participate in party president Amit Shah's rally in West Bengal on August 11.

"It will be a historic rally which will give a big message to the country," he said.

State BJP spokesmen Rajesh Shukla and Deendayal Burnwal were also present at the press conference.