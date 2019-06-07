Delhi Court Orders Withdrawal Of Look Out Notice Against Rajiv Kochhar

Rajiv Kochhar has also been questioned by the CBI in the ICICI-Videocon case.

A court in Delhi today directed concerned authorities to withdraw the Look Out circular (LOC) against Rajiv Kochhar, brother-in-law of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in an alleged bank loan fraud and money laundering case.

Special Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna allowed Rajiv Kochhar, an NRI to return to Singapore where he is currently based.

However, taking note of the submissions made by Enforcement Directorate's special public prosecutor, the court imposed various conditions on him.

Rajiv Kochhar will leave the country only after furnishing a fresh itinerary and giving his address in Singapore, contact numbers and e-mail. He has also been asked to submit photocopies of his passport and bank accounts in India, and to inform the probe agency about his travels outside Singapore.

The court also directed him to furnish "an unconditional bank guarantee/cash security of Rs 25 lakh as security for his joining the investigation as and when called upon to do so".

It further directed him not to make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case in order to dissuade him from disclosing facts to the court or to any police officer.

The court admitted the submissions of senior advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for Rajiv, Kochhar that he came to India in response to the summons issued by the probe agency and joined the probe on various dates.

Noting the submissions, the court said, "Since the applicant responded to the summons of the ED and made himself available for the purpose of investigation, the purpose of LOC stands served."

Rajiv Kochhar had moved the court last month seeking cancellation of LOC against him.

Rajiv Kochhar has been questioned by the CBI as well in the same case in the past. He is the founder of Singapore-based Avista Advisory.