IBM Inks 3 Agreements With India For Semiconductor, AI, Quantum Computing

The three MoUs signed were in the areas of semiconductors, AI and quantum computing.

US multinational technology giant IBM today inked three pacts with IT Ministry in areas of semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing.

The move assumes significance as India is taking decisive steps to position itself in cutting-edge new technologies.

"These are technologies that will shape the future of tech, represents tremendous opportunities for academic, startup and innovation ecosystem, as also the broader opportunity of creating global standard talent," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at a briefing.



