A new online platform has sparked debate by turning the traditional relationship between humans and computers on its head. The website, Rentahuman.ai, allows autonomous AI agents to hire real people for physical tasks, using the provocative slogan: "Robots need your body. AI can't touch grass. You can."

While we are used to using AI as a tool, this platform positions the human as the "hardware" for the software. Built by crypto engineer Alexander Liteplo, the service allows AI programs to browse profiles, book "rentable humans" based on their location, and pay them-often in cryptocurrency-to perform tasks that code cannot handle.

Why AI is "Hiring"

Despite their intelligence, AI agents remain trapped behind screens. They cannot:

Verify physical locations or check if a shop is open.

Sign legal documents where digital signatures are rejected.

Pick up packages or install physical computer hardware.

By using a technical standard called the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an AI can now treat a human worker like a cloud service. It sends instructions, confirms the task is done, and triggers a payment.

The "Meatspace" Layer

Critics have called the concept "dehumanising," noting that the site refers to the physical world as "meatspace." However, supporters argue it provides clear, drama-free work for a struggling gig economy. With over 100,000 sign-ups reported, the platform marks a shift where the machine is no longer the assistant, but the boss.