'Or Else My Family...': IAS Officer Seeks Protection In Madhya Pradesh

IAS officer Lokesh Kumar Jangid has sought security from the Madhya Pradesh Police

A young Indian Administrative Service officer has sought police protection in Madhya Pradesh after he made corruption allegations against state officers in a private messaging group in the app Signal.

Lokesh Kumar Jangid, a 2014-batch IAS officer, is already facing a notice from the state government over the allegations that he posted in the private group of IAS officers in Signal. His posts were leaked from the group.

In a letter to Madhya Pradesh DGP Vivek Johri today, Mr Jangid said he got a call on the messaging app Signal from an unknown person at 11.50 pm on Thursday.

The IAS officer said the unknown caller threatened him for talking to the media and asked him to go on a six-month leave if he cared for his own and son's life.

"The caller asked me to stop talking to media, or else me and my family would be in danger," Mr Jangid told NDTV, adding he wrote to the senior police officer seeking security.

The Bhopal Police has started investigating the matter.

Mr Jangid has sought three years' deputation to his home state Maharashtra citing personal reasons. In the leaked posts, he indicated he was being repeatedly transferred because of his inability to tolerate corruption. In four-and-half years, he said he has been transferred nine times.

The state government issued notice to the IAS officer for alleged "indiscipline" and sought his reply within a week. Confirming the notice, Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang said transfers and postings are routine administrative procedure.