IAF Sets New Record Of Highest Skydive Landing At Khardungla Pass In Leh

On the occasion of its 88th anniversary on Thursday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) achieved a new record of the highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass, Leh at an altitude of 17,982 feet, breaking its own earlier record.

A Defence Ministry release said on Friday that Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out successful skydiving jump from C-130J aircraft and landed at Khardungla Pass, Leh on October 8, 2020.

"The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density and rough and inhospitable hilly terrain. Both the Air Warriors have shown excellent professionalism, grit and determination in overcoming adverse conditions and achieving the grand success of setting a new IAF record," the release said.

#Congratulations IAF Skydivers carried out a 'Skydive Landing' at Khardungla Pass, Ladakh at an altitude of 17982 ft setting a new IAF record. The feat was achieved on 8 Oct 20 to commemorate the 88th anniversary of the IAF. #AFDay2020#IndianAirForcepic.twitter.com/OIcCNQhVMH — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 9, 2020

It said that IAF has always been promoting adventure activities for its personnel with an aim to instill the qualities of camaraderie, team spirit and physical and mental courage.