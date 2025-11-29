Watch: 104 Skydivers From 20 Nations Form Mid Air Canopy Over US

A group of 104 skydivers from 20 different countries formed a mid-air canopy over Lake Wales, Florida. The record-breaking stunt, carried out on November 22, featured athletes creating a giant star-shaped pattern in the sky.

Organiser Performance Designs shared the mesmerising clip with the caption, "This Thanksgiving, we're giving thanks for a new 104-way CRW world record!"

"To everyone who built this historic formation from the base, to the very last dock, to the video team and to everyone on the ground supporting them, congrats. You made something unforgettable," the caption read.

The physics-defying feat had athletes linking their parachutes in perfect synchronisation, making it the largest CRW formation ever completed.

Footage shows colourful parachutes interlocking seamlessly in the air, creating a stunning visual before a dramatic break-off, as they open like a giant cosmic flower.

At least 36 experienced skydivers used special Valkyrie parachutes to create a stable core or base for the formation, while the remaining skydivers jumped from other planes and carefully attached themselves to the base, one after another, expanding the formation into the giant star pattern.

The video quickly went viral, and people couldn't believe their eyes, calling it jaw-dropping.

One person commented, "Dude that's so awesome..! I've jumped out more craft than a good majority of people. At my younger age I was kicking off back flips out of the back. And I have never been afraid of heights. But I noticed every time I wouldn't go up again I froze. Congrats to everyone is involved behinds the scenes … mad respect!!"

Another wrote, "Videos like these remind us humans are pretty awesome."

"This is next level cool!" wrote the next.

The team included experienced skydivers from 20 different countries, ranging in age from young adults to a 76-year-old veteran. This impressive feat broke the previous world record of 100 skydivers set back in 2007, according to The Westmorland Gazette.

Peter Hughes, 60, from Ulverston, UK, was among the 104 skydivers who took part in the record-breaking jump. Asked about being part of the effort, he said it felt "absolutely amazing."

He explained that a group of 130 skydivers had been working together for many years, focusing on this particular jump for the last three years. "Everyone involved in it [the jump] has gone through a journey," he told the outlet.

Peter, who hails from Ulverston, said he has completed around 5,000 jumps in his life and also competes in skydiving competitions both in the UK and internationally. He is planning to take part in the World Championship skydiving competition in the US next year.