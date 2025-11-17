IAF AFCAT 1 Exam 2026: Registration Starts Today, Check Application, Selection Process And More

IAF AFCAT 1 Registration 2026: The Indian Air Force (AIF) has started the registration process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2026 today, November 17, 2025. Interested candidates aiming to become a flying officer can apply for the test on the official website afcat.edcil.co.in. During the training period of one year, flying cadets will receive a fixed stipend of Rs. 56,100 and officiers will be paid between Rs. 56,100 and Rs. 1,77,50. Along with the SSC scheme, applications have been invited for special entry scheme (for flying posts only).

Candidates who clear the test will train at the IAF's centre in Dundigai, Hyderabad in either the last week of December, 2026 or first week of January, 2027.

The applications are invited for Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches. For NCC Special Entry, the IAF opens posts for the Flying branch, which includes 10 percent of seats out of CDSE vacancies and 10 percent of vacancies out of AFCA

IAF AFCAT 1 Registration 2026: How To Apply?

Visit the official website afcat.edcil.co.in

On the homepage, click on "Click Here" and enter the required details.

Complete the necessites and you will be successfully registered for the 2026 test.

The last date to apply is December 14, 2025.

The selection process for the post of flying officer includes a written test, clearing the two-stage testing at Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) and medical examination.The final result will be released as an All-India merit list.