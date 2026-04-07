"I'll Get You Married In 1 Hour": Bihar Cop's Promise To Woman On Electricity Tower

In a startling display of desperation driven by love, a young woman in Bihar's Vaishali district put her life at grave risk by climbing a high-tension electricity tower to force her lover to marry her.

Carrying a mobile phone, the woman climbed a 1.32-lakh-volt tower amid a personal relationship dispute.

The incident unfolded in the Mahnar area of Vaishali, where the woman climbed the 100-feet electricity tower and repeatedly threatened to jump if her demand for marriage was not met. The man she wanted to marry, however, was unwilling to marry her. The tense standoff lasted nearly nine hours and drew a massive crowd of onlookers.

As soon as the woman climbed the high-tension tower, panic spread across the area. Fearing a major tragedy, authorities rushed to the spot. The electricity department was immediately informed, and power supply to the tower was cut to prevent a fatal accident.

Local police officers, including the area sub-inspector, took charge of the situation and tried repeatedly to persuade the woman to come down. Despite hours of appeals and assurances, she refused to budge and continued threatening suicide from the tower.

Police Make Emotional Appeals

With repeated requests failing, the police attempted an unusual approach. Using a microphone from below, one officer appealed emotionally to the woman, asking her to consider his job and promising that the man would be traced and the marriage arranged within an hour if she came down safely.

"Daughter, do you want to take away my job? Just come down. I promise I'll get you married within an hour, today itself," the police officer said.

Another officer spoke directly to the woman on her mobile phone, assuring her that all her demands would be accepted. Despite these assurances, the woman remained unmoved.

Over 100 Police Personnel Deployed For Rescue

As evening approached, the rescue operation became increasingly difficult. Additional lighting arrangements were made at the site to continue negotiations and ensure visibility. Police eventually called the woman's lover to the spot, a move that finally helped defuse the situation.

More than 100 police personnel from four police stations were deployed during the operation. After prolonged efforts and negotiations, the woman was eventually brought down safely from the tower, bringing an end to the dramatic standoff.

However, even after the woman came downstairs, the marriage with the boy did not take place. Further proceedings in the case are underway.

(With inputs from Kaushal Kishore Pathak)