'I Warn Rahul Gandhi, Even Your 4th-Generation Can't...': Amit Shah

Amit Shah said Rahul Gandhi showed a fake copy of the Constitution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting and making a mockery of the Constitution by showing a "fake" copy of it. He also claimed that the BJP will never allow the Congress to implement reservations for minorities.

"Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution. He was exposed two days back. Someone got a copy of the Constitution he has shown. The Constitution of India was written on the cover of that copy which was void of any content. Don't make a mockery of the Constitution. It is a question of faith and trust. By waving a fake copy of the Constitution, you have insulted B R Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly. The Congress party has made the Constitution a mockery," Mr Shah alleged at a BJP rally in Palamu.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to observe November 26 as Constitution Day.

Shah alleged that Congress was "hell-bent on snatching reservations" from OBCs, tribals and Dalits and "planned to give it to minorities".

"The Congress is against OBC quota, it promised 10 pc reservation to minorities when a delegation of Ulemas met Congress leaders in Maharashtra. Under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP will never allow religion-based reservations," Mr Shah said.

He also attacked Congress for its alleged attempts to restore Article 370 in Kashmir. "Kashmir is an integral part of India. I warn Rahul Gandhi that even your fourth-generation can't bring back Article 370," he claimed.

Mr Shah also hit out at the JMM-led dispensation in Jharkhand, terming it as the "most corrupt government" in the country.

Training his guns on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said: "The Chief Minister says infiltration is the BJP's political agenda. I say it is CM's bank...corrupt leaders will be hanged upside down."

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

