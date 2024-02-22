'I Practice Yoga, Follow Vegan Diet': Chief Justice's Fitness Mantra

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was speaking after inaugurating a wellness centre (File photo)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Thursday inaugurated an AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre at the Supreme Court premises here.

While talking to the news agency ANI, CJI Chandrachud said a holistic lifestyle is important not just for the judges and their immediate families, but also for the staff members.

"I underwent Panchakarma about a year ago, and I am looking forward to doing it again now, as it is the turn of the season. However, we have over 2000 staff members in the Supreme Court, including our colleagues, all 34 judges who bear tremendous stress in their daily work, leading to a heavy workload of files. I believe it's important to consider a holistic lifestyle, not just for the judges and their immediate families, but also for the staff members. Through them, we can propagate this message for the rest of the country," he said

"On the benefits of traditional Ayurveda, I am deeply grateful to all the doctors and Ayush. They have a wonderful facility at Saket, and now we are bringing this to the Supreme Court. Each of the doctors who contributed to this has scientifically prepared this facility. We are unveiling this to the Supreme Court and, through it, to the entire nation," he added.

Chief Justice Chandrachud shared insights into his wellness practices.

"I practice yoga. I woke up at 3:30 this morning to do yoga. Additionally, I have been following a vegan diet for the last 5 months. I am trying to focus on a holistic pattern of life, which begins with what you eat, of course, and what you put into your system," the CJI said.

Earlier, during the announcement of the joint National Level Project of Health Screening and Management through Ayurvedic Interventions on Wednesday, Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal that, "to make India a self-reliant nation, we have to make every Indian disease-free."

This project will benefit over 20,000 tribal students. The Ministry of Ayush through its research council, the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has taken this health initiative for tribal students with the joint initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and ICMR-National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur.

