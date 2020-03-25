'I Listen To Mrs Mukhyamantri': Uddhav Thackeray On Life In Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus: There is a positive side to this crisis as well, Uddhav Thackeray remarked.

Amid the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray quipped today that he was listening to "Mrs Mukhyamantri" (Mrs Chief Minister) during the home quarantine.

"I listen to Mrs Mukhyamantri, you listen to your home minister,'' said Uddhav Thackeray, in a play on the eponymous TV shows popular on the Marathi channel, as he shared how he spent his time at home.

"There is a positive side to this crisis as well," the chief minister remarked, stating that families had come together and were spending time with each other during the lockdown.

"Some are spending time reading books, playing indoor games, taking out their musical instruments and playing them. What we had lost, we can regain now," he said.

In a video message, Mr Thackeray appealed to people not to step out of their homes and assured that the state had enough essential commodities.

Greeting people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, celebrated as the Hindu New Year in Maharashtra, Mr Thackeray said the poor and daily wagers should understand that the government stands firmly behind them in this time of crisis.

"There is enough stock of essential commodities and the essential services will continue to function," he said.

"I appeal to employers not to cut wages of their workers or stop their services....don't crowd the markets. To buy essential commodities, go to the market alone and maintain distance (with one another). We will win this war and celebrate Gudi Padwa as usual," he said.

He said in a war, the main threat from the enemy was that one did not know how they would attack. "Here, the virus is our enemy. If we venture out, the virus may attack us and enter our homes. This is just like war-time when it has to be ensured that planes are not seen on the enemy's radar. By now, hope you have understood the seriousness and gravity of the situation," the Chief Minister said.

He asked people to stop using air-conditioning at home. "Air conditioning will bring cooling, moisture and humidity. Instead, go for natural ventilation," he said.

"We are in ''Chala Hawa You Dya'' (move aside, let some air come in) for more than two years now," Mr Thackeray joked, apparently referring to a popular Marathi show.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus case -- more than 100. Across India, there are over 560 cases and nine people have died.