'I Join The Entire Nation In Saluting You': PM Modi Writes Letter To Ram Nath Kovind

A day before Ram Nath Kovind demitted the office of President of the country, he received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lauded the former President for having set "the highest standards of principles, probity, performance, sensitivity and service during his tenure."

The former President today took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his kind words.

"This letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi has deeply touched me. I take his kind and heartfelt words as a reflection of the love and respect fellow citizens have showered on me. I am sincerely grateful to you all," Mr Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi in his letter to Mr Kovind, shared by the former President, said, "As your term draws to an end, I join the entire nation in saluting you and extending our deepest gratitude for your outstanding service as the President of our Republic and for a long and distinguished career in public life. You set the highest standards of principles, probity and performance, and of sensitivity and service."

Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Mr Kovind's personal journey from a small village in Uttar Pradesh to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, lauding it as "a parable for our country's evolution and development, and an inspiration for our society."

"As we approach the 75th anniversary of Independence, your remarkable personal journey, from a small village deep in the heartland of our country to Rashtrapati Bhavan, has been a parable for our country's evolution and development, and an inspiration for our society. Through your life and career, you have persevered with determination and dignity, with a deep commitment to the morality and integrity that is at the core of the Indian ethos, and with the highest regard and responsibility towards the principles of our Constitution," the Prime Minister said in his letter.

He further said that the former President upheld and reinforced the ideals of the Constitution and the vitality of democracy with sound judgement, great dignity and extraordinary statesmanship.

"In turn, as the highest authority of our country, you upheld and reinforced the ideals of our Constitution and the vitality of our democracy with sound judgement, great dignity and extraordinary statesmanship - and always with the best interests of our Republic as your compass. As the Head of State at a time of unprecedented stress of the pandemic and a world caught in turbulence and conflict, you were a source of calmness, unity and reassurance at home, and a persuasive advocate of India's values and interests abroad," he said.

"You were the First Citizen of the country, but I always found you unwavering in your compassion and concern for the welfare of the weakest citizen. Even as you reached the highest office in our land, you remained firmly and proudly rooted in its soil and connected with the people -- happy in their company, sensitive to their problems, perceptive about their expectations, and acutely aware of the needed change," the Prime Minister added.

He said that the former President was a steadfast and passionate champion of social transformation and inclusion, speaking for the poor, the historically excluded and oppressed, and the marginalised, with special attention to the status and role of women.

The Prime Minister also lauded his numerous actions, interventions, and speeches, that represented and carried the beat of India to all corners of our country and the world.

"During your presidency, in your numerous actions, interventions and speeches, you have represented and carried the best of India to all corners of our country and the world. The themes and issues that you have prioritised - the civic duty in giving hock to society, the commitment to an India that is a confluence of our ancient heritage as well as of modem science, and of sustainable social change driven by increasing and expanded access to education, especially for girl children - have been well thought-out and meaningful. I am proud that my interaction with you goes beyond the Presidency. I have seen you toil among people during your political career," said Prime Minister Modi.

As a Member of Parliament, you made a mark as an effective Parliamentarian who often raised issues pertaining to social welfare and education. Your gubernatorial tenure in Bihar was outstanding. You made unparalleled efforts to make the Raj Bhavan into a Lok Bhavan, which is accessible to the common people.

The Prime Minister also remembered about their tour together to Paraunkh and said he was particularly touched to see how Mr Kovind had donated his family residence to help others, especially those belonging to the poor and marginalised sections of society.

"I have always been deeply touched by your humility, grace and generosity. I will never forget our visit to Paraunkh a few weeks ago. I was particularly touched to see how you had donated your family residence to help others, especially those belonging to the poor and marginalised sections of society. It was equally heartening to see you retain the deep connect with your roots and the affection the people showered upon you. Your special gesture of coming to receive me at the helipad will remain etched in my memory forever," said Prime Minister Modi.

He also shared how the former President had visited his mother and discussed several issues with her.

"Equally special was your gesture of visiting my mother and talking to her on several issues. It showed your deep-rooted commitment to the value-systems integral to our land. Your life and service reflect the dearly held belief that you recently shared with students - never fail to give back to the society which has given you the opportunity to become a successful individual," he said.

While concluding the letter, the Prime Minister said, "You have always been generous with your time and counsel to me over the past five years, and I will continue to turn to you for advice. It has been a real privilege to work with you, Rashtrapati ji, as your Prime Minister. I join fellow citizens in wishing you a long and healthy life ahead. Jai Hind!"

Ram Nath Kovind's term as President of India ended last Thursday and he is succeeded by Droupadi Murmu, who assumed the office of the President of India on July 25.

