'I Guess We Are Living In Middle Ages...': Lalit Modi On Reactions To Tweet Tagging Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi even reacted to being called a "fugitive".

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi recently revealed that he is dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Last week, he uploaded a string of pictures with the Bollywood star from their trip to the Maldives and in a separate post he even clarified that the two aren't married yet and that "it is a new beginning".

The news sent social media into overdrive and saw a wide range of memes and reactions. Therefore, on Sunday, Mr Modi shared a long note on Twitter, where he said that the media was “obsessed” with trolling him since he shared his latest social media posts.

Lalit Modi wrote that he was being trolled for “wrong tagging”. He also spoke about his late wife Minal Modi and said that she was his “best friend”, while they were married. He went on to say that people should enjoy when someone prospers. He even reacted to being called a “fugitive”.

Take a look at the post below:

Too long to write so I put it on a picture slide. For those who don't have instagram 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/v2sXCvyacn — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 17, 2022

In the post, Mr Modi wrote, “Why is the media so obsessed about trolling me apparently for wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did (shared) 2 pics on Instagram and tag (the tagging) is correct. I guess we are still living in the Middle Ages that two people can't be friends and then if chemistry is right and timing is good - magic can happen.”

Further, he shared a message for the media and urged them to write the right news and not fake news. “If you don't know let me enlighten you all - departed love of my life #minalmodi was my best friend for 12 years, whilst she was married. She was not my mother's friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It's about time to get out of this #crabmentality - hope you know what that means,” Mr Modi said.

He went on to state, “I hold my head higher than you all ever can. Though you call me a ‘fugitive'… tell me which court has ever convicted me. I will tell you, none… shame on you fake media.” Mr Modi also spoke about how he has been the one who founded IPL and brought the world together with the game.

He posted the caption alongside pictures of him and his family with world-famous celebrities and leaders such as Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandel, Narendra Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, previously Sushmita Sen had also reacted to the news. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she posted a picture from the Maldives and captioned it as, “Ah Serenity & the power of noise cancellation!!!” Before this, she had even shared a post in which she confirmed that she is not married but is in a happy place.