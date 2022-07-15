Sushmita Sen's Response After Lalit Modi Calls Her 'Better Half'

Susmita Sen with her daughters

Susmita Sen, a day after the Lalit Modi bombshell that he is dating the actor, today said that she is "in a happy place" refusing to clarify more as it is "back to life and work".

"I am in a happy place!Not married, no rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarification given... Now back to life and work! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...it's #NOYB Anyway!! I love you guys," the actor, surrounded by her daughters, posted on image sharing app Instagram.

Lalit Modi, the first chairman of the Indian Premier League, trended big time yesterday soon after he announced that he was dating the the former Miss Universe. He a second post he clarified that the two aren't married yet and that "it is a new beginning".

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic)," Lalit Modi said in a tweet.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ????????????????????????????????????????. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The former IPL chairman had left India in 2010 amid investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering linked to the venture. He has been in London since then.

Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together, a son Ruchir and a daughter Aliya. Mr Modi is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal Sagrani's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal Sagrani lost her life to cancer in 2018.

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen had announced her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year. She is a single mother to two daughters - Alisah and Renee. Ms Sen adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010.