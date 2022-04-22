"Felt Like Sachin, Amitabh Bachchan": Boris Johnson On India Welcome

PM Modi and Boris Johnson addressed the media after bilateral talks.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on a two-day visit to India, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for the grand welcome a day ago in the latter's home state of Gujarat.

"I thank PM Narendra Modi and the people of India for the grand welcome. I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan when I saw hoardings everywhere," he said, addressing PM Modi as his "khaas dost" (special friend).

Mr Johnson spent his first day in India in Gujarat with dancers and giant billboards lining his paths from the airport and back.

On Friday, he held in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"They (People of Gujarat) put on a fantastic welcome for us. It was absolutely extraordinary. I have never seen such a joyful reception," the British PM said this morning.

"I would have not gotten the same reception anywhere else in the world. It was amazing to see your (PM Modi's) home state for the first time," Mr Johnson said.

The British PM earlier today laid a wreath at Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received Mr Johnson at the airport here late Thursday.