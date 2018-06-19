"I Asked Mehbooba Mufti To Walk Out, Wish She Listened," Says Omar Abdullah The BJP announced today that it was withdrawing support from Mehbooba Mufti government as it was "untenable" for the party to continue with the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

"I have met the Governor just now. I told him that the NC did not get the mandate in 2014 so even in 2018 we don't have the mandate," said the former Chief Minister.



"We are not in talks with anyone to form the government. Nobody has approached us. We are also not going to approach anyone," he added.



The two parties with vastly different ideologies had formed an alliance to come to power three years ago. Their differences became sharper after the ruling BJP at the Centre decided not to extend the ceasefire on anti-terror operations announced for Ramzan. Earlier this year, the coalition partners appeared to be on different sides over the rape and killing of an eight-year-old from a Muslim tribal community in Kathua. Local BJP leaders appeared came out in support of the accused.



Responding to questions, Mr Abdullah said he was not celebrating the government's unravelling. "We are not celebrating this break-up. We are mourning the demise of democracy," he said.



Mr Abdullah also remarked that Mehbooba Mufti should have been the one to walk out of the alliance. "I had told Mehbooba Mufti to leave the coalition... I wish she had listened to me and left with dignity instead of having the rug pulled from under her feet," he said.



He also posted a tweet to underscore the sentiment.



"She was cutting ribbons while the BJP was cutting her legs out from under her. How I wish she had left with her head held high and her dignity intact! She was J&K's CM, not of the BJPDP."



Mr Abdullah called for fresh elections in the state and added that Governor's rule should be imposed but it should not be in force for long, he added.



"There is no option left but to impose the Governor's rule in the state. We have requested the Governor to hold early election so people can decide who they want to bring to power in the state," he said.



