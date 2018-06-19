Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minster To Resign After BJP Pulls Out Of Alliance: Live

Mehbooba Mufti had a tough time ever since her father's death.

14:48 (IST) The PDP has called in for a meeting of its members at Mehbooba Mufti's residence this evening at 4 pm. 14:46 (IST) "Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will submit her resignation to the Governor shortly," senior PDP minister Naeem Akhtar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

14:42 (IST) Pulled Out Of Alliance For Larger National Interest: Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav stressed that the BJP tried to keep the alliance together. He said Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited the state from time to time to monitor the situation. Here are some key points from his press conference.

The PDP-BJP alliance was stitched three years ago.

Centre from its end has made efforts whenever needed and whenever asked form the state government

We have pulled out of alliance keeping in view the larger national interest

In a surprising political development, the BJP this afternoon pulled out of its alliance with the PDP or People's Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP had 25 lawmakers and the PDP had 28 in the state assembly, where the majority mark is 45. The decision to withdraw support came after BJP president Amit Shah met with the party's lawmakers from Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi. The rift between the two parties widened following the central government's decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state after Ramzan.