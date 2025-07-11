Omar Abdullah's Party Seeks Permission To Observe Martyrs' Day On July 13

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has written to Srinagar administration and asked for a time slot for the July 13 Martyrs' Day function. The party has also written to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, urging him to restore July 13 as a public holiday in honour of those who sacrificed their lives in 1931 during the struggle against autocratic rule.

Since 2020, July 13 and the birthday of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah (National Conference founder) on December 5 have been dropped from the official calendar of public holidays.

After winning elections and forming the government in October last year, the National Conference is unable to restore these holidays even as both days form the bedrock of their politics.

July 13 is an epochal day in the history of Kashmir. It's observed as Martyrs' Day to commemorate the sacrifice of 22 people who led an uprising against the autocratic rule of Maharaja Hari Singh in 1931, which eventually forced the Maharaja to hold the first assembly elections in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 1934, the Paraja Sabha - assembly was constituted in J&K, marking the beginning of the democratic process after centuries of autocratic rule, even as Maharaja continued to have sweeping powers on key matters.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Union Territory administration has disallowed any function at the Martyrs' graveyard and even put Kashmiri leaders, including former chief ministers, under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the Martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar.

In a statement, the National Conference highlighted the importance of Martyrs' Day and the remembrance of those who laid down their lives for justice, dignity, and democratic rights.

If allowed, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah will attend the function and address the gathering.

Traditionally, the party is organising a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martyrs' graveyard before holding a meeting on July 13.

Other regional parties like PDP and Apni Party have announced to observe Martyrs' Day on July 13.

PDP has also questioned the NC's demand by citing the rejection of a resolution by J&K Assembly Speaker on the same issue in March. Critics, however, say the PDP resolution was not rejected but it failed balloting.