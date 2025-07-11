Raids In Jammu And Kashmir Over Alleged Terror Funding Through Cryptocurrency

Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency or SIA conducted simultaneous search operations in Jammu, Doda and Handwara in connection with terror funding through cryptocurrency. Searches have unearthed financial networks sustaining terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, said a police spokesman.

Police said the cryptocurrency funding is aimed at fuelling terrorism and destabilising peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The meticulously executed searches aimed to secure critical evidence to unravel a complex conspiracy involving cross-border funding through cryptocurrency, designed to fuel terrorism and destabilise peace in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir", the police said.

Police said search operations were part of an ongoing investigation under a terror-related case registered in 2022.

"Searches were also targeted efforts to identify individuals inciting youth against the Union of India, thereby threatening national security," said the police.

According to the police, the searches conducted by the SIA "yielded vital evidence, marking a breakthrough in exposing the clandestine financial networks that keep the pot of terrorism boiling in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

Police are confident that recoveries made during searches will help them identify conspirators behind the funding network.

"Recovered articles/electronic devices are expected to aid the State Investigation Agency Kashmir in identifying and apprehending co-conspirators and accomplices orchestrating these anti-national activities," they said.

In a statement, the State Investigation Agency said that the anti-terror agency remains determined to root out terrorism and its support systems, including sophisticated methods like cryptocurrency-based funding. "These search operations reflect the State Investigation Agency's unwavering determination to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the nation while ensuring the safety and security of the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir", said the statement.