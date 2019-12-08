'Hypocrisy,' Says Amruta Fadnavis On Sena Plan To Cut Trees For Memorial

Amruta Fadnavis said the Sena's decision to cut trees is "unpardonable"

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday called the ruling Shiv Sena a "hypocrite" after media reports emerged that a memorial for the party patriarch late Bal Thackeray in Aurangabad would require felling of some 1,000 trees.

The Sena had opposed the cutting of trees for the Metro Line 3 car shed in Mumbai's Aarey Colony citing environmental concerns, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in one of his first major decisions after taking over as head of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, had issued a stay on the work.

Posting a photo of the news item, Amruta Fadnavis tweeted: "Hypocrisy is a disease! Get well soon @ShivSena! Tree cutting - at ur convenience or allowing tree cutting only when you earn commission - unpardonable sins !!"

However, Aurangabad Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, in a media statement, claimed his administration would not allow trees to be cut for the memorial.

"We are going to ensure that no trees are cut for the construction of the memorial," he said.

"There has been talks circulating that we are going to cut trees to build a memorial for HinduHriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. As a Mayor, I would like to clarify - we are going to ensure that no trees are cut for the construction of the memorial.

His message has been issued from the Twitter handle Shivsena Communicaton, which is the official account of the Thackeray-led party's communication cell.

The memorial will comprise a garden along with a statue of the Bal Thackeray.