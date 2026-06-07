Revanth Reddy Says His Anti-Encroachment Body 'HYDRAA' Inspired By Hitler, BJP Reacts

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has triggered a political controversy by claiming that Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) - the state's anti-encroachment task force - was inspired by Adolf Hitler, prompting sharp criticism from the BJP.

According to Reddy, he had taken inspiration from Hitler for the name 'HYDRAA'.

"HYDRAA was Adolf Hitler's favourite word. His core team was named Hydra," he claimed.

Defending his government's governance model, Reddy highlighted HYDRAA's role in removing encroachments, protecting lakes, and safeguarding government lands. He said major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Delhi need dedicated solutions to tackle environmental challenges, flooding, and illegal encroachments.

The BJP strongly condemned Reddy's remarks, calling them "dangerous" and "deeply disturbing," and demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister.

Union minister and Secunderabad BJP MP G Kishan Reddy, in a post on X, said that from the Emergency to Hitler, the Congress has "always muzzled people".

"Congress' dangerous Hitler, emergency mindset out in the open - yet again. Revanth Reddy, now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA and is comparing his demolitions in Hyderabad to those in war-torn countries like Iran and Israel, echoing his leader Rahul Gandhi's language," he said.

The minister demanded an unconditional apology from Reddy to the people of Telangana.

Revanth Reddy also spoke on a wide range of issues, including governance, women's empowerment, job creation, farmers' welfare, caste census, centre-state relations, and Telangana's development roadmap.

On national politics, Reddy alleged that southern states, despite contributing more to the national economy, were facing discrimination. The Chief Minister further accused the Centre of financial discrimination against Telangana and of diverting investments to Gujarat.