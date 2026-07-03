Hyderabad Woman Who Died By Suicide On Video Call Told Friend It Was 'Birthday Gift'

The death of a 26-year-old woman at a Hyderabad hotel has raised several questions as more details emerge.

Renuka, who died by suicide while on a video call with a friend, allegedly told the friend the act was a "birthday gift".

According to investigators, Renuka checked into a hotel in Langar Houz with a man identified as Sheikh at around 3 am on Wednesday.

Police said the two had lunch during their stay. Sheikh reportedly left the hotel at around 10:30 pm on Thursday, while Renuka stayed back alone.

Hotel records show she ordered dinner at around 11:56 pm.

At about 12:18 am, she made a video call to her friend, Satya. During the call, Satya reportedly advised Renuka to avoid drinking and take care of herself.

Investigators said Renuka told her friend she was going to end her life and called it a "birthday gift" for Satya, whose birthday is on July 4.

Police said Renuka hanged herself in the hotel room allegedly while the video call was still in progress.

A panicked Satya alerted others and rushed to the hotel. Renuka was found dead when help arrived.

Renuka was a resident of Alwal. She was married, had a seven-year-old son, and had been living separately from her husband. She worked at a restaurant and pub in the city.

Langar Houz Sub-Inspector Syed Munwar Ali said, "Renuka allegedly died by suicide while on a video call with her friend at around 12:24 am. She had checked into the hotel with a man on Wednesday morning. The man left on Thursday night. We are investigating all aspects of the case."

According to police sources, Renuka and Sheikh were frequent visitors to the hotel. Investigators are also verifying information that she had visited the hotel earlier with two other male friends.

Police said Sheikh is married and has three children. He runs a dairy business and was reportedly providing financial assistance to Renuka.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and are examining the circumstances of her death. Investigators are analysing call records, CCTV footage, and statements of those connected to the case. Officials said the exact sequence of events will be established after the investigation.