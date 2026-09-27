Hyderabad Gym Owner Charged For Harassing Woman Cop During Ganesh Immersion

Police have registered a case against a fitness centre owner for allegedly misbehaving with a woman sub-inspector who was deployed for Ganesh immersion arrangements in Hyderabad.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred during the early hours of Wednesday in South Hyderabad's Almasguda area. The woman SI noticed a group of people allegedly under the influence of alcohol dancing and causing inconvenience to the public.

The officer approached the group and asked them to leave the area, as it was late at night. One of the men allegedly approached her and misbehaved with her while also obstructing her from carrying out her official duties, according to the complaint.

The man was subsequently identified as Saketh Kumar, who was described as the owner of Oxygen Fitness Club.

Based on the SI's complaint, police registered a case against Kumar under Sections 74, 75(2) and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 74 concerns assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, Section 75(2) deals with sexual harassment, and Section 132 concerns assault or criminal force used to deter a public servant from discharging official duties.

"The accused was on the run, and the police were making efforts to locate him. The investigation is continuing,'' said Meerpet Inspector B Shobhan.

The incident occurred amid extensive security arrangements for the Ganesh immersion processions, for which the city police had deployed a large number of personnel.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand, 13 people, including a police sub-inspector, lost their lives during the Ganesh immersion festivities, while 26 people were injured.

Nearly 30,000 police personnel were deployed across Hyderabad for security, crowd management and traffic regulation during the 2026 Ganesh immersion processions.

Across the state, a total of 1.24 lakh idols were installed in public places.

