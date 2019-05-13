Hyderabad-Delhi AirAsia Flight Lands Safely Despite Technical Snag

The incident happened in the morning when local standby was declared for the flight (File)

An AirAsia plane to Delhi from Hyderabad with 174 passengers on board, on Monday developed hydraulic problem leading to a full emergency being declared at the airport but it landed safely in Delhi, airport officials said.

An AirAsia spokesperson said that a precautionary landing of the plane was carried out successfully and the aircraft was taxied back to the apron where a detailed examination is being carried out.

"AirAsia (India) Limited reports that I5-719 operating from Hyderabad to New Delhi had a technical issue during descent. The flight crew carried out a precautionary landing and the plane landed, following which the aircraft taxied back to the apron. Detailed inspection of the aircraft is underway," the spokesperson said.

The incident happened in the morning when local standby was declared for the flight which was later converted to a full emergency, the airport officials said, adding that the plane landed safely.

